Kim Kardashian West joins SXSW 2020 speaker lineup

PanARMENIAN.Net - South By Southwest (SXSW) announced the final, jam-packed round of speakers for its annual Austin conference and festival on Tuesday, February 11, lawyer-in-training, Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West will sound off on criminal justice reform.

Newly-added keynote speakers include American singer, songwriter, rapper Janelle Monáe; Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; music multi-hyphenate St. Vincent (a.k.a. Annie Clark) in conversation with Sleater-Kinney founding member Carrie Brownstein about their new film collab, The Nowhere Inn; and SM Entertainment founder Soo-Man Lee in conversation with Capitol Music Group COO Michelle Jubelirer. In addition, mega film director Michael Moore has been added to a previously-announced conversation with Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, Billboard reports.

The featured speakers list now includes Ozzy Osbourne; Stephen Colbert interviewed by Judd Apatow; electronic musician and composer Holly Herndon; music journalist Cherie Hu; Beastie Boys Story film director Spike Jonze; and Margo Price. And as for industry executives, you can count on talks from Platoon CEO/founder Denzyl Feigelson; Since the 80s co-founder Kei Henderson; 300 Entertainment founder Kevin Liles; and DropLabs founder and former Beats By Dre CEO Susan Paley.

Elsewhere, Raekwon will discuss his newest cannabusiness venture alongside The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God; and Rashida Jones will talk about her upcoming Netflix series #blackexcellence alongside co-executive producer Kenya Barris and -- if you can believe it -- much more.

"Today’s announcement is one of the most significant we’ve made in the 34 year history of SXSW,” said the conference's chief programming officer, Hugh Forrest. “The Keynote and Featured Speakers added to the lineup are can’t-miss luminaries who are headed here to share the theories, strategies, and motivation behind their success. We’re honored to share the whole of this year’s stellar conference schedule with our attendees. There’s definitely something for everyone at the 2020 event."

Previously-announced speakers include Diplo, Sonic Youth bassist-singer Kim Gordon, and Chic's Nile Rodgers in conversation with Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis. View the schedule, in its humungous entirety, here.

SXSW hits Austin for its 34th edition March 13 through 22.