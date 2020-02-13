Armenia, EU set to sign Common Aviation Area agreement soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and the European Union will sign a Common Aviation Area agreement in the near future, chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said Thursday, February 13.

Armenia began negotiations to join the European Common Aviation Area after a new partnership agreement was signed between the country and the bloc in February 2017.

Revazyan said the country has 49 intergovernmental contracts in the aviation sector, Aysor.am reports.

Asked about passenger flows between Armenia and Jordan, the official said there isn't much interest among carriers but that it's no reason for inaction.

Also Thursday, Revazyan said the passenger flow from Armenia is not sufficient for launching direct flights between Yerevan and Los Angeles.