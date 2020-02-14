Robert Pattinson's Batman revealed in first-ever teaser
February 14, 2020 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, and thanks to a new teaser, fans have got a first look at what he looks like in the famous batsuit, The Verge says.
Matt Reeves, who is directing the new Batman movie, shared a screen test of Pattinson in the new suit.
Unfortunately, fans still have a long wait until they can see Pattinson take up the cowl, as the new movie isn’t scheduled to release until June 25, 2021.
