Robert Pattinson's Batman revealed in first-ever teaser

PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, and thanks to a new teaser, fans have got a first look at what he looks like in the famous batsuit, The Verge says.

Matt Reeves, who is directing the new Batman movie, shared a screen test of Pattinson in the new suit.

Unfortunately, fans still have a long wait until they can see Pattinson take up the cowl, as the new movie isn’t scheduled to release until June 25, 2021.