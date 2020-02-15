Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders headed for first-ever open debate on Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders headed for first-ever open debate on Karabakh
February 15, 2020 - 20:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be sitting next to each other at a key discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which is set to be held in Munich on Saturday, February 15.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan will be participating in the debate organized as part of the the Munich Security Conference.

Throughout the entire conflict, on no occasion have the leaders of the two countries had an open discussion on the matter.

The first-if-its-kind meeting will start at 8:30pm Armenia time (4:30 PM GMT).

PanARMENIAN.Net will be covering the debate and providing live updates from the event.

Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone

One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by KnessetArmenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon

Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
U.S. Senate recognizes Armenian Genocide
ANCA endorses George Gascon for LA District Attorney
Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan
First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe

The victim was an 80-year-old man from China's Hubei province, according to French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.
Lawmakers, Chief of General Staff to meet behind closed doors Feb. 18

Lawmaker Ani Samsonyan from Bright Armenia said in a Facebook post that the meeting is slated for February 18.
120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
Armenia quake in focus of new study on PTSD early treatment benefits

People who experienced strong social support were less likely to develop PTSD and depression, the study found.