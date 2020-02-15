Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders headed for first-ever open debate on Karabakh
February 15, 2020 - 20:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be sitting next to each other at a key discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which is set to be held in Munich on Saturday, February 15.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan will be participating in the debate organized as part of the the Munich Security Conference.
Throughout the entire conflict, on no occasion have the leaders of the two countries had an open discussion on the matter.
The first-if-its-kind meeting will start at 8:30pm Armenia time (4:30 PM GMT).
PanARMENIAN.Net will be covering the debate and providing live updates from the event.
