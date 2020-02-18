Cadillac set to unveil its first all-electric vehicle in April
February 18, 2020 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - You will soon finally see the midsize electric crossover Cadillac previewed way back in January 2019. Cadillac president Steve Carlisle has revealed that the company will unveil the crossover, its first all-electric vehicle, in April at the National Auto Dealer Association. The model will debut the brand's BEV3 platform, which will serve as the basis for all its future EVs, Engadget reports.
When the model was first announced, Carlisle said the platform will have a architectural design that "will allow the battery packs to fit into the vehicle like ice cubes in an ice cube tray," and "you can put in as much water as you want to make as many cubes as you need -- the tray still takes up the same space in the freezer." In other words, it can be used as basis for various types of vehicles without sacrificing range.
The upcoming crossover will be but the first of many electric vehicles from Cadillac if its plans come to fruition.
In late 2019, the company made a pledge that by 2030, majority of all Cadillacs will be electric vehicles. Iit's not entirely clear if the crossover will have its own event or if it will be launched at the New York Auto Show that will also (as Autoblog notes) take place in early April.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Partner news
Latest news
Cancer cases could grow 60-81% globally, report says In the next two decades, the world could see a 60% increase in the number of cancer cases, according to a new report.
Later bedtime linked with obesity for children under 6 – study The researchers monitored each child's weight, height and waist circumference from ages one to six.
Report: Russia forced to accept internal political situation in Armenia The survey says Russia is intervening forcefully in the political processes and the internal affairs of Armenia
Syria to reopen Aleppo airport for first time in 9 years The governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, had announced in August of last year that the international airport was ready.