Microsoft combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint into single app
February 18, 2020 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft has finally released the stable version of the unified office app that combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one application for Android, NDTV reports.
The app called Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More is now available on the Play Store. Microsoft has been working on this all-in-one app solution since early 2019 and after privately and publicly testing it, has now made it available in a stable version to the public. But, there is a catch. Right now, tablets and Chromebooks are not supported by the app as there is no tablet-specific UI.
The Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More app for Android app allows users to work on Word documents, Excel sheets, and PowerPoint presentations without having to switch apps. It also enables searching through files saved on the cloud, be it Microsoft's OneDrive or other third party cloud storage services.
Some of the app's key features include document creation by allowing users to take a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file. Similarly, a photo of a table can be converted into an Excel spreadsheet. It integrates Office Lens features for creating digital images of documents and whiteboards. Further, PowerPoint can help in designing presentations by just selecting pictures on the phone. Users can now scan QR codes to open links from the Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More app.
At the moment, tablets and Chromebooks are not supported by the app and there is no confirmation from Microsoft as to when that would happen. According to the report by Android Police, the app is locked in portrait mode and does not have a dedicated tablet user interface (UI).
