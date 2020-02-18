Turkey court acquits rights defender Osman Kavala
February 18, 2020 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish court acquitted leading businessman and rights defender Osman Kavala on Tuesday, February 18 in a highly controversial trial over the anti-government "Gezi Park" protests of 2013, AFP reports.
Kavala is chairman of the Anatolian Culture Foundation, which promotes human rights through art, including with neighboring Armenia, with which Turkey has no diplomatic ties.
The judge said there was "not enough concrete evidence" against Kavala and eight other suspects that appeared alongside him for the landmark verdict.
Kavala received loud cheers from the packed courtroom as he walked free.
"This is a trial that should have never happened in the first place," Emma Sinclair-Webb, of Human Rights Watch, said at the courthouse in Silivri, on the outskirts of Istanbul.
"This whole process has caused untold misery to those who were so wrongfully targeted, most of all Osman Kavala."
Kavala spent more than 800 days in pre-trial detention and became a symbol of what critics say is a crackdown on Turkey's civil society under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in recent years.
Seven other defendants, who are fugitives, were not formally acquitted.
Prosecutors accused the group of 16 defendants, all leading civil society figures, of seeking to overthrow the government by orchestrating the mass protests that rocked the country in 2013.
The demonstrations began over plans to demolish Gezi Park -- one of the only green spaces in Istanbul's centre -- but quickly spiralled into broader protests against Erdogan, then prime minister.
Erdogan has called Kavala an agent of US financier George Soros, whose efforts to promote democracy around the world have made him a target for several authoritarian leaders.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint into single app The app called Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More is now available on the Play Store.
Report: Russia forced to accept internal political situation in Armenia The survey says Russia is intervening forcefully in the political processes and the internal affairs of Armenia
Dutch court reinstates order for Russia to pay $50 bn to Yukos Russiais thus ordered to pay $50 billion compensation to shareholders in former Russian oil giant Yukos.
Ryanair unveils Armenia’s culture, fine cuisine to flyers worldwide "Walking through Yerevan's streets, the first thing that strikes you is the city’s unique colours,” the article says.