Russia bans Chinese nationals from entering country
February 19, 2020 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has decided to ban Chinese nationals from entering its territory amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, euronews reports.
The ban will be implemented from February 20.
It was announced by the office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Golikova, following a meeting on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Russia.
"From 00:00 local time on February 20, 2020, the passage of citizens from the People’s Republic of China across the state border of the Russian Federation is temporarily suspended," the statement said.
The ban will affect Chinese citizens travelling for private, educational, working and tourist purposes, the statement added.
On Wednesday, February 19 morning, China reported an additional 136 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths there to 2,004, and the global death toll to 2,010. More than 74,000 people have now been infected by the virus in mainland China, with more than 1,000 other cases detected in 28 countries and regions.
So far Russia has had two confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, both Chinese citizens who have been hospitalised in Siberia.
Russia also previously halted visa-free entry for Chinese tour groups.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Danish-language travel book on Georgia and Armenia is on its way The book also aims to draw attention of Danish citizens to Georgian and Armenian skyrocketing tourism opportunities.
Armenia wants specialized expertise in fight against criminal subculture Armenia has decided to identify the prosecutors and investigators engaged in such cases to ensure proper efficiency.
Massive Turkish Army convoy reportedly enters northwestern Syria A Turkish military convoy crossed the Syrian border, entering the north-eastern part of the country.
Fresno State to host presentation on Armenian refugees after WWI Dr. Ari Sekeryan was appointed the 16th Henry S. Khanzadian Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies.