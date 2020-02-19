It's been 16 years since murder of Armenian officer by Azeri lieutenant
February 19, 2020 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - February 19 marks the 16th anniversary of the murder of Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan by Azerbaijani officer Ramil Safarov in Hungary.
A Lieutenant of the Armenian Armed Forces, Margaryan, then 26, was hacked to death, while asleep, by a fellow Azerbaijani participant, lieutenant Safarov, in Budapest during a three-month English language course in the framework of a NATO-sponsored Partnership for Peace program.
On April 13, 2006, Budapest District Court sentenced Safarov to life in prison for murdering Margaryan. On February 22, 2007, Budapest Court rejected Azerbaijani military officer's appeal against the verdict, precluding possibility of pardon for the initial 30 years.
By a decree of then President of Armenia Robert Kocharian officer Margaryan was awarded with a posthumous Medal for Courage on February 19, 2005.
In 2012, Safarov was extradited to Azerbaijan and pardoned by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Official Yerevan reacted by suspending diplomatic ties with Hungary. Hungary, however, stated that it had sent Safarov back to Azerbaijan after receiving assurances from the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry that Safarov's sentence, which included the possibility of parole after 25 years, would be enforced.
Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban first stated that he transferred the prisoner to Azerbaijan on the understanding that he would serve out the rest of his life sentence in his home country. In later statements, Orban admitted that he not only signed the extradition agreement himself, but that he had repeatedly been warned that if Safarov were extradited to Azerbaijan, he would be pardoned and even celebrated by Ilham Aliyev's dictatorial regime. According to some reports, Safarov was extradited to Azerbaijan in exchange for Azeri purchase of Hungarian securities worth Euro 2-3 billion, information that official Budapest denies.
Top stories
People who experienced strong social support were less likely to develop PTSD and depression, the study found.
Armenia will start acquiring confirmatory test kits to identify if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus
The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Tonoyan said ammunition necessary for the Armed Forces to implement their mission have grown “by tens of percent.”
Partner news
Latest news
Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected U.S. president Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would then sell the company, adviser Tim O’Brien said.
Ex-con freed thanks to Kim Kardashian helped with Trump’s pardons The White House listed Johnson as among those who supported Trump’s granting of clemency to three prisoners.
Passengers leaving quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess At least 542 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess have so far been infected by the Covid-19 virus.
Massive Turkish Army convoy reportedly enters northwestern Syria A Turkish military convoy crossed the Syrian border, entering the north-eastern part of the country.