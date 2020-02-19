Armenia wants specialized expertise in fight against criminal subculture

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has decided to employ highly specialized expertise in the fight against criminal subculture and to identify the prosecutors and investigators engaged in such cases to ensure proper efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan, National Security Service Director Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, Investigative Committee Chairman Hayk Grigoryan and other officials.

The decision was made at a discussion on the law criminalizing criminal subculture with the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan.

The meeting focused on the mechanisms of prevention and neutralization of attempts to counteract the criminal subculture groups in the fight against the phenomenon.

Davtyan pledged that all possible mechanisms and legal resources will be used to eradicate the criminal subculture in all its manifestations, particularly in correctional facilities and the Armed Forces.

Also, relevant authorities were tasked to raise public awareness, especially among the youth and adolescents.