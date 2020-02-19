Armenia wants specialized expertise in fight against criminal subculture
February 19, 2020 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has decided to employ highly specialized expertise in the fight against criminal subculture and to identify the prosecutors and investigators engaged in such cases to ensure proper efficiency.
The meeting was attended by Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan, National Security Service Director Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, Investigative Committee Chairman Hayk Grigoryan and other officials.
The decision was made at a discussion on the law criminalizing criminal subculture with the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan.
The meeting focused on the mechanisms of prevention and neutralization of attempts to counteract the criminal subculture groups in the fight against the phenomenon.
Davtyan pledged that all possible mechanisms and legal resources will be used to eradicate the criminal subculture in all its manifestations, particularly in correctional facilities and the Armed Forces.
Also, relevant authorities were tasked to raise public awareness, especially among the youth and adolescents.
Top stories
People who experienced strong social support were less likely to develop PTSD and depression, the study found.
Armenia will start acquiring confirmatory test kits to identify if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus
The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Tonoyan said ammunition necessary for the Armed Forces to implement their mission have grown “by tens of percent.”
Partner news
Latest news
Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected U.S. president Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would then sell the company, adviser Tim O’Brien said.
Ex-con freed thanks to Kim Kardashian helped with Trump’s pardons The White House listed Johnson as among those who supported Trump’s granting of clemency to three prisoners.
Passengers leaving quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess At least 542 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess have so far been infected by the Covid-19 virus.
Massive Turkish Army convoy reportedly enters northwestern Syria A Turkish military convoy crossed the Syrian border, entering the north-eastern part of the country.