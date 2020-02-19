TikTok lets parents set time limits and vet DMs on teen accounts | Engadget
PanARMENIAN.Net - As TikTok has become increasingly popular with teens, the platform has gradually introduced a number of measures to help keep young people safe — it introduced age checks last year, and more recently it banned videos showing "underage delinquent behavior."
Now, it's added a range of parental controls into the mix, Engadget says.
Called "Family Safety Mode", the new feature links a parent's TikTok account to their teen's, allowing them to control a number of aspects of digital wellbeing.
Parents can decide how long their kid spends on the app each day, and can limit or completely disable direct messages. There's also a new restricted mode, which lets parents manage the type of content their kids can see.
Family Safety Mode is available in the UK now, and will roll out to other areas in the coming weeks.
