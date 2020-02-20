Armenian composer honors Iran plane crash victims with new requiem

PanARMENIAN.Net - The legendary Iranian-Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian has composed a piece of music in commemoration of the victims of a Ukrainian plane that was downed in Iran in January, IRNA reports.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 was "unintentionally" shot down by Iran's military near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

“Requiem for UIA Flight 752” has been written to lament over the demise of the passengers on board the plane.

Razmik Ohanian, Yarta Yaran, Ehsan Beiraghdar, Alireza Rad, Shahu Zandi, Naser Izadi as well as Bardia Sadr Nouri have collaborated on the project.

Commenting on the creation of the artwork, Tjeknavorian said that converting his deep sorrow over the incident into a piece of art in no time was "a miracle".

Loris Tjeknavorian, born on 13 October 1937 in Borujerd, is an Iranian Armenian composer and conductor.

As one of the leading conductors of his generation, he has led international orchestras throughout the world such as in Austria, the UK, the USA, Canada, Hungary, Copenhagen, Iran, Finland, Russia, Armenia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Denmark.