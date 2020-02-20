Los Angeles City College to host Armenian Cultural Day
February 20, 2020 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Los Angeles City College has announced that it will be hosting an Armenian Cultural Day. The event will be held on Thursday, February 20 at the Student Union Building at L.A. City College, Asbarez reports.
Outstanding guest speakers of the cultural day include Professor Siobhan Nash-Marshall and L.A. County Chief Deputy Anna Mouradian. Featured guests include Hratch Demiurge from Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School and Rev. Serop Megerditchian of the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church.
Professor Siobhan Nash-Marshall has been part of efforts to support Armenians in Artsakh by sending American educators to lead courses in English, Logic, and Ethics. An experienced educator, Dr. Siobhan Nash-Marshall holds the Mary T. Clark Chair of Christian Philosophy at Manhattanville College and degrees from Fordham University, Universita Cattolica di Milano, New York University and Universita di Padova.
Anna Mouradian is Chief Deputy to L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. With the Supervisor’s involvement, she recently visited Armenia with an official California state delegation, helped raise $1 million in support of Glendale’s Armenian American Museum, and helped host the official visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Los Angeles.
Hratch Demiurge will present his published translation of “Pagan Songs” by Daniel Varoujan. Varoujan was brutally murdered following his arrest on April 24, 1915.
Rev. Serop Megerditchian, who pastored an Armenian church in Aleppo, Syria from 1997 to 2015, will give a presentation on Vartanantz Day and its modern meaning.
