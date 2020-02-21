Boston's Abstract Sculpture reconfiguration set for April 19
February 21, 2020 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway will take place on April 19, NorthEndWaterfront.com reports.
Annually in early spring, the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron made of steel and aluminum, is reconfigured, symbolic of all who pulled away from their country of origin and came to the Massachusetts shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways, contributing to the richness of American life and culture.
In conjunction with the reflecting pool and nearby labyrinth walking path, the piece is dedicated to victims of the Armenian Genocide, as well as genocides throughout history, and is intended to represent the experience of immigrant communities as they adapt to new homes and reestablish their lives.
Coffee & Conversation with the Park’s architectural designer and the reconfiguration team will take place afterwards.
