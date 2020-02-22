"Friends" to reunite for one-off special on HBO Max
February 22, 2020 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The cast of "Friends" is to reunite for a one-off special, more than 15 years since the show ended, the BBC reports.
The episode will air on the HBO Max streaming service, which launches in May. A date is yet to be announced.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all appear.
Perry posted on Instagram: "It's happening" with a photo of the cast from the 1990s. The rest of the cast then started sharing the same post.
"Friends" aired from 1994 until 2004. The final show was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US, making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s.
The show has since picked up legions of younger fans through Netflix.
It was the UK's favourite streaming show and Netflix's second most popular show in the US in 2018.
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
John Dolmayan doesn't think System of a Down will reach its full potential (video) Dolmayan admits to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that he doesn't think new music will ever be recorded.
Research։ TikTok viral stars could make up to $1 million per post Teenagers used to aspire to become astronauts, firefighters, footballers or pop stars, but times change and so do career goals.
China death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,345 China’s National Health Commission said 2,345 people have died in the country from the new coronavirus
Coronavirus: Italy confirms first death; Lebanon, Israel report first cases Italian authorities announced 15 cases of the virus in the northern region of Lombardy and two in neighbouring Veneto.