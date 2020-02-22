Paris KFC honors Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit with plaque

PanARMENIAN.Net - An impromptu KFC visit by celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been swiftly capitalized on by the chicken chain's quick-thinking ad agency which has immortalized the event with a hastily arranged plaque, The Drum says.

Patrons of the Strasbourg-St Denis branch of the chicken chain are now greeted by a memorial message to the pair after their visit went viral on social media after being captured on video by fellow diners.

The improbable brand ambassadors went on to toast their meal in person with Kardashian later tweeting a picture of West devouring a chicken-filled bucket.

KFC France then marked the occasion with a tweet of their own, advertising a custom-branded ‘Me and my girl split the buffet at KFC’ bucket taken from West’s song ‘Take the Sky’.