Samsung plant closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
February 24, 2020 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Just weeks after unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has shuttered a factory in South Korea that produces the smartphone.
The plant in the city Gumi, South Korea, was shut down after an employee of the wireless division that's in charge of smartphone production tested positive for the pneumonia-like illness, CNet reports.
Samsung said an employee tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, February 22. The factory is expected to reopen Monday, and the shutdown's impact is expected to be minimal.
"The health and safety of our employees are our highest priority," Samsung said. "The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly."
The novel coronavirus, now called SARS-CoV-2, originated in Wuhan, China, and has so far killed more than 2,500 people and infected over 79,000. Cases have been confirmed in the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.
