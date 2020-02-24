Armenia dismisses Azerbaijan's claims of sabotage as a "myth"
February 24, 2020 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan on Monday, February 24 dismissed Azerbaijani media reports on an alleged sabotage by the Armenian troops as a "nice myth for the Azerbaijani society."
Azerbaijani news outlets reported on Monday that one of their servicemen was killed in an alleged sabotage by Armenia, which they claimed was successfully averted. According to the reports, an Armenian officer was supposedly killed, a soldier was wounded in the process.
"It is completely false. The Armenian side has only retaliated against Azerbaijan's provocations, the results of which you can see for yourselves," Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
"Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects."
Hovhannisyan said earlier on Monday that an Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani troops from across the border on Sunday.
