Yerevan to host international chess tournament this summer
February 25, 2020 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan will host a major international chess tournament this summer, lawmaker Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said on Tuesday, February 25.
Hayrapetyan said top players and grandmasters from all over the world will be participating in the event.
The lawmaker reveled in a Facebook post that the event is going to be the "biggest" open tournament ever held in Armenia.
