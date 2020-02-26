Erdogan: Turkey's "greatest desire" is to resolve Karabakh conflict
February 26, 2020 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, February 26 that Nagorno Karabakh "is as much Turkey’s issue as it is Azerbaijan's," Anadolu Agency reports.
"It is our greatest desire to resolve the problem of Karabakh on the basis of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Erdogan told a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
The Turkish President’s remarks came after the eighth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which was established in 2010 to enhance ties at the presidential level.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
