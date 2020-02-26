Armenia's Sargis Adamyan could miss rest of the season due to injury

February 26, 2020 - 13:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian national team and TSG Hoffenheim striker Sargis Adamyan will "most probably" miss the rest of the season due to an injury he sustained in his right ankle during one of Budesliga matches.

Adamyan underwent surgery on Tuesday, February 25 and spoke about his injury and dates of the recovery with the Football Federation of Armenia.

"I was injured during one of the matches. I had to undergo a surgery as my ankle was torn," Adamyan said.

"The surgery went well. I don't know how long my recovery will last, but most probably I will miss the rest of the season."

In June 2017, Adamyan signed a two-year contract with 2. Bundesliga side SSV Jahn Regensburg. He than signed a three-year contract with Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in May 2019.

