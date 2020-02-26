Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU

Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU
February 26, 2020 - 17:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has expressed hope that the European Union will provide more assistance to Armenia in 2020 than it did in 2019.

Grigoryan said the increase of assistance provided by the bloc within bilateral cooperation testifies to the positive developments in Armenia-EU relations, Aysor.am reports.

He said the 2019 action plan has seen the volume of assistance grow €65 million.

“Directions for assistance in 2020 has already been outlined and clarified, and I hope more funds will be provided to Armenia than in 2019,” Grigoryan noted.

He said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms, declared as priorities by the government.

 Top stories
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan "using Karabakh conflict to cover up its failure in democracy"
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in AzerbaijanPashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Charges brought against Armenia top court chiefCharges brought against Armenia top court chief
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on ChristmasPutin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Maria Sharapova retiring from tennis “I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an emotional essay.
Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons Targaryendraco wiedenrothi has been renamed after House of Targaryen in George RR Martin’s fantasy saga.
Libya conflict: Turkey confirms soldiers killed "We have two martyrs in Libya," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, without giving further details.
Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25