Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU
February 26, 2020 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has expressed hope that the European Union will provide more assistance to Armenia in 2020 than it did in 2019.
Grigoryan said the increase of assistance provided by the bloc within bilateral cooperation testifies to the positive developments in Armenia-EU relations, Aysor.am reports.
He said the 2019 action plan has seen the volume of assistance grow €65 million.
“Directions for assistance in 2020 has already been outlined and clarified, and I hope more funds will be provided to Armenia than in 2019,” Grigoryan noted.
He said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms, declared as priorities by the government.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
Latest news
Maria Sharapova retiring from tennis “I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an emotional essay.
Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons Targaryendraco wiedenrothi has been renamed after House of Targaryen in George RR Martin’s fantasy saga.
Libya conflict: Turkey confirms soldiers killed "We have two martyrs in Libya," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, without giving further details.
Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25