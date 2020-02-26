Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has expressed hope that the European Union will provide more assistance to Armenia in 2020 than it did in 2019.

Grigoryan said the increase of assistance provided by the bloc within bilateral cooperation testifies to the positive developments in Armenia-EU relations, Aysor.am reports.

He said the 2019 action plan has seen the volume of assistance grow €65 million.

“Directions for assistance in 2020 has already been outlined and clarified, and I hope more funds will be provided to Armenia than in 2019,” Grigoryan noted.

He said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms, declared as priorities by the government.