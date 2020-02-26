Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons
February 26, 2020 - 17:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Author George RR Martin is celebrating after a palaeontologist, who named a new genus of pterosaur after the dragons of House Targaryen, agreed with him that dragons should have two, rather than four, legs, The Guardian reports.
The fossilized bones of Targaryendraco wiedenrothi, which lived 130m years ago, were discovered by Kurt Wiedenroth in 1984 in northern Germany. The specimen was originally classified within the Ornithocheirus group of pterosaurs, as Ornithocheirus wiedenrothi, but the toothy pterosaur has now been reassigned to the new genus Targaryendraco.
“All these species are from shallow coastal environments and probably fed on fish,” study leader Rodrigo Pêgas, a palaeontologist at Federal University of ABC in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, told National Geographic. “The slenderness of jaw is the main feature they share … it’s the most extreme slenderness in the jaws of any toothed pterosaurs.”
The wings, he added, “were elongate and narrow, and this shape is specific for modern birds and bats that fish on the wing”.
Martin called the decision to name the genus after the former royal house from his Game of Thrones books “really too cool”.
“I am delighted, needless to say. Especially by the kind words of the discoverer, paleontologist Rodrigo Pêgas, who is solidly on my side about dragons having two legs, not four,” he said.
Pêgas and his co-authors chose the name because the oddly dark fossils reminded them of the black bones of the dragons from Martin’s fantasy series, and because “pterosaurs have inspired some biological aspects of the dragons”, they write.
The novelist is currently working on the sixth book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, "The Winds of Winter".
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
Maria Sharapova retiring from tennis “I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an emotional essay.
Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms.
Libya conflict: Turkey confirms soldiers killed "We have two martyrs in Libya," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, without giving further details.
Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25