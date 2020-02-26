Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons

Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons
February 26, 2020 - 17:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Author George RR Martin is celebrating after a palaeontologist, who named a new genus of pterosaur after the dragons of House Targaryen, agreed with him that dragons should have two, rather than four, legs, The Guardian reports.

The fossilized bones of Targaryendraco wiedenrothi, which lived 130m years ago, were discovered by Kurt Wiedenroth in 1984 in northern Germany. The specimen was originally classified within the Ornithocheirus group of pterosaurs, as Ornithocheirus wiedenrothi, but the toothy pterosaur has now been reassigned to the new genus Targaryendraco.

“All these species are from shallow coastal environments and probably fed on fish,” study leader Rodrigo Pêgas, a palaeontologist at Federal University of ABC in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, told National Geographic. “The slenderness of jaw is the main feature they share … it’s the most extreme slenderness in the jaws of any toothed pterosaurs.”

The wings, he added, “were elongate and narrow, and this shape is specific for modern birds and bats that fish on the wing”.

Martin called the decision to name the genus after the former royal house from his Game of Thrones books “really too cool”.

“I am delighted, needless to say. Especially by the kind words of the discoverer, paleontologist Rodrigo Pêgas, who is solidly on my side about dragons having two legs, not four,” he said.

Pêgas and his co-authors chose the name because the oddly dark fossils reminded them of the black bones of the dragons from Martin’s fantasy series, and because “pterosaurs have inspired some biological aspects of the dragons”, they write.

The novelist is currently working on the sixth book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, "The Winds of Winter".

 Top stories
Armenia will have its first-ever stand at Berlinale film marketArmenia will have its first-ever stand at Berlinale film market
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
Winners of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards revealedWinners of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards revealed
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Armenian soprano will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball after allArmenian soprano will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball after all
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
Iranian-Armenian singer Andy getting a star on Hollywood Walk of FameIranian-Armenian singer Andy getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Maria Sharapova retiring from tennis “I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an emotional essay.
Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms.
Libya conflict: Turkey confirms soldiers killed "We have two martyrs in Libya," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, without giving further details.
Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25