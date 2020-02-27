EU High Rep, Mnatsakanyan discuss Armenia’s commitment to reform
February 27, 2020 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative/ Josep Borrell held a phone call with the Armenian Foreign Minister, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday, February 25, to discuss bilateral and regional issues.
The High Representative welcomed Armenia’s commitment to reform and to the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
High Representative/Vice-President Borrell briefed on the preparations for the Eastern Partnership Summit in June, and underlined the importance of giving a new impetus to the Eastern Partnership policy. He and Minister Mnatsakanyan looked forward to the upcoming Eastern Partnership Ministerial and the June Summit.
They also discussed prospects for progress in conflict resolution efforts in Nagorno Karabakh.
