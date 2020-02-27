Del Piero arrived in Yerevan to obtain Russian visa

Del Piero arrived in Yerevan to obtain Russian visa
February 27, 2020 - 17:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The legendary Italian football player Alessandro Del Piero had arrived in Armenia to obtain a Russian visa, according to MetaRatings.

The former Italy international experienced difficulties with obtaining a visa from either of the two Russian consulates in Italy, which are located in Milan and Genoa, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the north of the country, MetaRatings reports.

So Del Piero had to travel to Yerevan to visit the Russian Embassy in Armenia.

The footballer has reportedly flown to Moscow after successfully completing all procedures.

Del Piero announced his arrival in Yerevan with a story he published on Instagram.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

