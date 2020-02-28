Henrikh Mkhitaryan assists in Roma's 1-1 draw against Gent
February 28, 2020 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted Roma in their 1-1 draw against Gent in the Europa League on Thursday, February 27.
The result was enough for the Italian capital club to eliminate the Belgian side on aggregate by a score of 2-1.
Following the fixture, Mkhitaryan told Roma TV that the Giallorossi did everything they could to win and "the important thing is that we’ve advanced."
"There is no easy opponent, everyone is prepared and knows how to play football, everyone knows how to defend and attack,. Every team in this competition is difficult," Mkhitaryan said.
The Armenia international said it doesn't matter where he is playing on the pitch: "I just want to score goals, give assists, and win."
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
