Dog in Hong Kong tests "weak positive" for coronavirus

Dog in Hong Kong tests
February 28, 2020 - 14:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has been found to have a “low level” of the virus, the Hong Kong government said early Friday, February 28, according to Fortune.

The dog tested “weak positive” for the coronavirus, the city’s agricultural and fisheries department said in a statement, without giving further details. Officials will carry out further tests to confirm whether the dog has really been infected with the disease, or if it was a result of environmental contamination of its mouth and nose.

Much is still not known about the virus that is spreading around the world after emerging in central China in late 2019. It is thought to have transferred to humans from bats and has been shown to spread in a number of ways, but the Hong Kong agricultural department said it doesn’t have evidence that pet animals can be infected, or be a source of infection to people.

If confirmed, the dog would be the first case of a pet catching the coronavirus amid a global outbreak that’s now infected more than 82,000 people and claimed more than 2,800 lives.

The dog is being quarantined at an animal facility, the Hong Kong government said. The department strongly advised that pets of confirmed virus patients also be put under quarantine.

 Top stories
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board deadUkrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board dead
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Humanity could say "goodbye" to cervical cancer within a century
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
Russia urges Turkey "to stop supporting militants" in Idlib
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Citroën's new EV costs only €20 a month The automaker seems to have based it on the Ami One Concept it unveiled in 2019 with a few changes to its final design.
New Zealand Parliament to host event on Armenian Genocide System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will address how the Armenian Genocide has personally impacted his life.
Armenia says has no information about new Wizz Air route to Sofia Bulgarian media report that the airline has declared its readiness to begin scheduled flights twice a week.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan assists in Roma's 1-1 draw against Gent Mkhitaryan said the Giallorossi did everything they could to win and "the important thing is that we’ve advanced."