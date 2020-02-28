Citroën's new EV costs only €20 a month
February 28, 2020 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Citroën has launched a new electric vehicle that's a tiny car and an enclosed scooter at the same time, and one of the options offered by the company, you can pay €20 (US$22) per month for a long-term rental.
It's called the "Ami", a two-seater vehicle made for city transportation that's so small, it doesn't even require a license. That is, so long as you're at least 14 years old in France or 16 in other European countries. The automaker seems to have based it on the Ami One Concept it unveiled in 2019 with a few changes to its final design, Engadget reports.
It has a 5.5kWh battery under the floor that can run for 44 miles on a single charge -- you can simply plug the EV into any standard 220v outlet and wait three hours to fill its battery. You can also only drive up to 28 mph. Yes, you can't replicate Fast and Furious stunts with it, and it doesn't have a lot of range, but the Ami was designed for city driving and narrow streets anyway.
Citroën has various purchasing options to choose from if you're interested. You can pay €20 (US$22) per month for a long-term rental of two years if you make an initial payment of €2,644 ($2,900), though you can also buy one outright for €6,000 ($6,600). In case you want to try it out first before buying, you'd also be able to rent one from the Free2Move car-sharing service in Europe for €0.26 (29 cents) per minute. Citroën will start accepting orders for the Ami on March 30th in France, followed by Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and Germany a few months later. The first deliveries are expected to arrive to French buyers in June.
Top stories
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
Partner news
Latest news
Coronavirus reaches Azerbaijan; Iran death toll climbs to 34 Iran's Health Ministry spokesman said the new virus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in the country.
New Zealand Parliament to host event on Armenian Genocide System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will address how the Armenian Genocide has personally impacted his life.
Dog in Hong Kong tests "weak positive" for coronavirus Much is still not known about the virus that is spreading around the world after emerging in central China in late 2019.
Italian man becomes Nigeria's first case of coronavirus The health minister Osagie Ehanire, in a statement, said the case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria.