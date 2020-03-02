Mkhitaryan scores, assists in Roma's 4:3 win against Cagliari
March 2, 2020 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan provided an assist and scored a goal in AS Roma's 4:3 Serie A win against Cagliari.
Roma’s Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic scored a brace, his first goals for the club, on Sunday, March 1, Reuters reports.
Dutch international Justin Kluivert too netted a goal of his own in the 64th minute.
Roma, with 45 points from 26 games, are three behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who won 7-2 at Lecce and have a game in hand. Cagliari, without a win since Dec. 5, have dropped to 11th.
