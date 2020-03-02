Armenians quarantined in 5-star hotel will have access to Internet

Armenians quarantined in 5-star hotel will have access to Internet
March 2, 2020 - 11:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The water heating system at a five star hotel where 32 Armenians are kept in quarantine has been renovated, according to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

Three dozen people were isolated in the hotel in the town of Tsaghkadzor after a man was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus after arriving in the country from Iran.

Those in quarantine will also have access to the Internet, Torosyan revealed.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had earlier said that all of them will be provided with everything they need, including food.

Armenia reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 1 morning, in a citizen returning from Iran. The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, just days after arriving in the country on February 28.

Authorities have thus isolated those who had been in close contact with the man, including his wife.

