Viva-MTS offers 100 GB Internet package to Samsung phone buyers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viva-MTS subscribers can receive 100 GB of Internet for two months and a chance to use the “Y” tariff plan for 30 days should they choose to buy any of a number of Samsung smartphones available at the company's service centers.

The models up for grabs are as follows:

The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment. The offer is valid by March 31, 2020.

To remind “Y” tariff plan includes:

– Unlimited opportunity to use Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram

– 5 GB Internet

– 400 on-net minutes, to Armenian networks, to Artsakh networks, US and Canada, to MTS Russia

– 10 000 on-net minutes after consuming the 400-minute package

– 300 SMS to Armenia's GSM networks.

Also by March 31, all subscribers of the “Y” tariff plan can make unlimited online shopping through Amazon, AliExpress, Alibaba, Taobao and eBay apps and websites within 30 day validity period of their packages.

The 100 GB data bundle validity period is 2 months.

Subscriber will first consume the 5 GB Internet-package provided by “Y” tariff plan, then pass on to the 100 GB package. After consumption of the 5 GB and 100 GB Internet packages during the 30-day validity period of “Y” tariff plan, in case of availability of at least AMD 100 on the account balance, an additional 500 MB daily package is automatically activated.

When using embedded unlimited applications and websites in the active period of “Y” tariff plan the MBs of the Internet within the packages and the 100 GB package are not consumed.