Iran: Adviser to Supreme Leader dies from coronavirus

Iran: Adviser to Supreme Leader dies from coronavirus
March 2, 2020 - 17:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A member of a council advising Iran’s Supreme Leader has died after falling sick from coronavirus, Mirror reveals.

He has become the first top official to succumb to the disease which is affecting members of the Islamic Republic’s leadership, which has the highest death toll in the world outside China.

Expediency Council member Seyyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi died aged 71 at a hospital in Tehran, according to state radio.

As well as acting as advisers, the council also settles disputes between Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and parliament.

Also among the country’s infected officials is Iraj Harirchi, head of an Iranian government task force on the coronavirus who tried to downplay the virus before falling ill. Other high profile patients include Vice President for women and family affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as ‘Sister Mary’.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced on Monday, March 2 that the definite latest numbers are 523 new infections and 12 new deaths, so the total number of those infected is 1,501 until now and the number of deaths is 66 in Iran.

 Top stories
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirusRussia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Humanity could say "goodbye" to cervical cancer within a century
Russia urges Turkey "to stop supporting militants" in Idlib
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
European Union votes for universal charging cable for mobiles
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Key PlayStation 5 features confirmed by industry retailer The American video games retailer Gamestop, recently, unveiled the registration page of the PS5.
BBC: Ethiopia's lost Armenian community In the early 20th Century, a community settled that went on to have an economic and cultural impact in the country.
Fonseca says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is "an important player" Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has described Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as "an important player."
Viva-MTS offers 100 GB Internet package to Samsung phone buyers The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment. The offer is valid by March 31, 2020.