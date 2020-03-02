Ameriabank supports Armenian festival in Washington, DC

PanARMENIAN.Net - As an advocate of disseminating the Armenian culture abroad, Ameriabank is supporting a music and film festival in Washington, DC.

The festival An Armenian Odyssey: The Color of Pomegranates was launched in Freer Gallery, Washington, DC on February 29 with the event “A Tribute to Sergei Parajanov”. Ameriabank serves as the Main Corporate Sponsor of the festival, produced by PostClassical Ensemble and the Embassy of Armenia to the United States.

The program includes Armenian movie screenings and concert programs. The central event of the Festival is scheduled for March 4 at the Washington National Cathedral.

Jivan Gasparyan, the legendary duduk virtuoso, along with his grandson Jivan Gasparyan Jr, and, renowned cellist, Narek Hakhnazarian will perform at the festival.

PostClassical Ensemble, conducted by Angel Gil-Ordonez, will also perform the world premiere of a piece composed specially for the event by the prominent composer Vache Sharafyan.

Kevork Mourad, a Syrian-Armenian artist, will provide real-time illustrations as the music is played.

The events in Washington, DC will be attended by cultural, public and political figures from Armenia.

The festival will wrap on March 14 at the National Gallery of Art with a screening as a tribute to Rouben Mamoulian, famous Armenian-American filmmaker and theater director.