Ameriabank supports Armenian festival in Washington, DC
March 2, 2020 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As an advocate of disseminating the Armenian culture abroad, Ameriabank is supporting a music and film festival in Washington, DC.
The festival An Armenian Odyssey: The Color of Pomegranates was launched in Freer Gallery, Washington, DC on February 29 with the event “A Tribute to Sergei Parajanov”. Ameriabank serves as the Main Corporate Sponsor of the festival, produced by PostClassical Ensemble and the Embassy of Armenia to the United States.
The program includes Armenian movie screenings and concert programs. The central event of the Festival is scheduled for March 4 at the Washington National Cathedral.
Jivan Gasparyan, the legendary duduk virtuoso, along with his grandson Jivan Gasparyan Jr, and, renowned cellist, Narek Hakhnazarian will perform at the festival.
PostClassical Ensemble, conducted by Angel Gil-Ordonez, will also perform the world premiere of a piece composed specially for the event by the prominent composer Vache Sharafyan.
Kevork Mourad, a Syrian-Armenian artist, will provide real-time illustrations as the music is played.
The events in Washington, DC will be attended by cultural, public and political figures from Armenia.
The festival will wrap on March 14 at the National Gallery of Art with a screening as a tribute to Rouben Mamoulian, famous Armenian-American filmmaker and theater director.
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
China coronavirus lockdown sees surge in abandoned pets A little reported effect of the crisis has been the abandonment of family pets by owners unwilling or unable to care for them.
Oppo launches six-camera Reno 3 Pro in India The screen is a 6.4-inch 20:9 1080p OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a cutout for two camera modules.
Turkey deploys killer drone swarms to strike Syrian forces The retaliation for the killing last week of 33 Turkish soldiers by Syrian forces involved an unprecedented number of drones.
Delhi endures tense night amid false rumors of violence The rumours included everything from reports of gunshots, of armed groups marching in neighbourhoods.