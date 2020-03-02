Oppo launches six-camera Reno 3 Pro in India
March 2, 2020 - 18:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Oppo has announced the Reno 3 Pro, the latest entry in the ever-more-convoluted Reno series. It’s a mid-range model that’s altogether separate from the Reno 3 Pro 5G released in China in December; this model is launching in India first, The Verge reports.
The Reno 3 Pro feels slimmer and lighter than most of its peers, at 8.1mm thick and 175g.
The screen is a 6.4-inch 20:9 1080p OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for two camera modules. The main one is a 44-megapixel sensor, apparently a world first, and it’s backed with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth-of field information.
There’s a fairly large bump on the back that houses four more cameras. The main camera has a 64-megapixel sensor and f/1.7 lens, while there’s also a 13-megapixel f/2.4 2x telephoto, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.
Other specs include MediaTek’s new Helio P95 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage, dual SIM slots as well as a separate microSD slot, and a headphone jack. The phone runs ColorOS 7, based on Android 10. The 4,025mAh battery can be fast-charged at 30W with Oppo’s VOOC 4.0 system, which the company says will get you from 0 to 50-percent full in 20 minutes and 100 percent in 56. This probably doesn’t need to be said, but unlike China’s Reno 3 Pro 5G, this phone does not support 5G.
Oppo is launching the Reno 3 Pro in India this Friday, March 6, priced at Rs. 29,990 ($415) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 256GB model will cost Rs. 32,990 ($455) but is only listed as “coming soon.”
