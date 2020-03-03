Armenia: Turkey can't play any role in Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey cannot play any role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Tuesday, March 3.

Her comments came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are tasked to mediate negotiations on the Karabakh conflict.

"Given the unfriendly policy towards Armenia and the Armenian people, which is also reflected in the unilateral military and political support to Azerbaijan, Turkey cannot play any role in the peaceful settlement of the issue," Naghdalyan said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan earlier responded to Çavuşoğlu's advise to the co-chairs of the Minsk Group to "produce more" for the settlement.

Mnatsakanyan was quick to respond with an ancient proverb appearing in Luke 4:23: “Physician, heal thyself".

The proverb means that before attempting to correct others, you should make sure that you aren't guilty of the same faults yourself.