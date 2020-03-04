System Of A Down drummer publishing his own comic book

March 4, 2020 - 17:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan's upcoming comic book called "Ascencia" will arrive in April, Blabbermouth reveals.

Speaking to The Pulse Of Radio, the longtime comics fan said: "It's about the choices one would make if given the opportunity to live in a place that keeps you immortal. Like, who would you betray? Who would you screw over? It would test your moral fiber and it tests who you are as a person, make you question everything about yourself. It's a sci-fi epic that I'm putting out as a monthly series. I'm self-publishing it, so I'm very proud of it."

Before joining SOAD, Dolmayan sold comic books for a living. He is the owner of Torpedo Comics, a high-end shop with locations in Orange, California and Las Vegas, as well as an online store.

Three years ago, Dolmayan told KSNV that he first started dealing at small Los Angeles-based baseball card and comic book conventions, shuttling boxes back and forth out of his 1988 Chevy Beretta. By age 25, he was making $60,000 a year selling comics.

Dolmayan and the remaining members of System share Armenian heritage.

