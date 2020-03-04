Xiaomi unveils powerful gaming smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark has launched the new 2020 iteration of the gaming-focused smartphone. Black Shark has introduced two new versions, the Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro. Both devices are similar in design but the pro edition gets a few nifty features that will be appreciated by gamers, Livemint says.

Both devices are powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and also get 5G connectivity. The cameras on the devices are also identical. The smartphones get a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra wide lens with f/2.25 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera on both phones house a 20MP unit with f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to the major differences, the Black Shark 3 Pro has a bigger screen compared to its non-Pro counterpart. The Pro gets a 7.1-inch display with Quad HD(1440p) resolution. On the other hand, the Black Shark 3 gets a smaller 6.67-inch display with FullHD (1080p) display.

In terms of storage, the Black Shark gets an option of 128GB or 256 GB with UFS 3.0 whereas the Pro variant only comes with 256GB of storage. In terms of RAM, while the Black Shark 3 Pro and the higher variant (12GB) of Black Shark 3 get LPDDR5, the base variant of Black Shark 3 just gets 8GB of LPDDR4X.

The battery units on both phones are also different. The larger and more expensive Black Shark 3 Pro gets a 5000mAh battery whereas the Black Shark 3 gets 4,720mAh unit. The Black Shark 3 base variant with 8GB RAM only supports 30W fast charging, whereas the 12GB variant and Black Shark 3 Pro supports 65W fast charging. The company has also provided a magnetic strip on the back panel for a less intrusive charging experience while gaming.

The colours offered on both variants are also different. The Black Shark 3 will be sold in Faerie Pink, Midnight Black, Knight Grey, Frozen Silver. The Black Shark 3 Pro will be available in Knight Grey, Blasting Black.