Coronavirus killing more people a day outside China
March 5, 2020 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Figures released by China on Wednesday, March 4, suggest the tide of the coronavirus epidemic in the nation may be turning, the Mail Online says.
For the first time since the outbreak began, the number of coronavirus deaths outside of China exceeded those reported inside the country.
Only 38 deaths from the virus were reported on Wednesday, according to the Chinese government.
It comes as deaths surged in countries such as the US, Iran and South Korea for a total of 86 - a 126 percent difference.
Also a promising sign that the worst may soon be over for China is a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases.
On Wednesday, only 119 new infections were reported there, according to official government figures.
Worldwide, more than 95,000 people have been infected in at least 80 countries and more than 3,200 people have died.
