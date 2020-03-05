Playrix entering Armenian game development market
March 5, 2020 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Playrix has acquired a new studio in Yerevan, Armenia. The team of the local mobile game company Plexonic has become Playrix Armenia, which will join the Playrix Group of companies, the company said in a statement on Thursday, March 5.
Plexonic's founder and CEO Gevorg Sargsyan will lead the new studio. The team has already started developing a new casual mobile game.
"Joining the Playrix family is a big deal for Plexonic. We are sure that with Playrix, we will jumpstart our success rate to a whole new level. Being one of the largest mobile game developers in Armenia, we are very excited to open new perspectives for the local game dev industry, this time via Playrix's enormous scale and capacity," said Gevorg Sargsyan, founder of Plexonic.
"Together with the talented Plexonic team, we will broaden our recruitment efforts, attract the best talent on the market, and create mobile games of the highest quality that we're very excited about. Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said Dmitri Bukhman, co-founder of Playrix.
The team behind games such as Panda Jam, Pet Savers and Stretch, Plexonic was founded in 2008 as the first Armenia based game development studio and developed more than 60 casual titles since then.
