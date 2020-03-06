Azerbaijan employs machine guns to fire on Armenian posts
March 6, 2020 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani frontline units have used large-caliber machine guns to open fire on Armenian positions across the border, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 5 evening.
Hovhannisyan said the provocations of the Azerbaijani side have been going on for several days now.
“As a rule, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces show restraint, but the targeted shots will not go unanswered,” the spokesman said.
“All responsibility for the provocations and their consequences will rest with the Azerbaijani side."
Several Armenian soldiers have been wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire since the beginning of the year.
Top stories
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
"Moreover, the Armenian side has been showing restraint in all respects," said the Defense Ministry spokesman,
Partner news
Latest news
$3 service can sue data brokers for not deleting your personal info The Digital Health service will now automate the process and show you the types of data the brokers have collected.
Billy Porter will portray "genderless" Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella" The actor said adults are “slowing stuff down” and that “the kids are ready” for more progressive characters.
Coronavirus: Church of the Nativity closed after infected people visit site Asbed Balian, senior cleric of the Armenian church at the Church of the Nativity, said infected visitors had entered the site.
Angela Sarafyan attends premiere of "Westworld" season 3 The actress, whose character was killed off in season two, walked the red carpet in a stunning Grecian-style gown.