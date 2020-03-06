Azerbaijan employs machine guns to fire on Armenian posts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani frontline units have used large-caliber machine guns to open fire on Armenian positions across the border, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 5 evening.

Hovhannisyan said the provocations of the Azerbaijani side have been going on for several days now.

“As a rule, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces show restraint, but the targeted shots will not go unanswered,” the spokesman said.

“All responsibility for the provocations and their consequences will rest with the Azerbaijani side."

Several Armenian soldiers have been wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire since the beginning of the year.