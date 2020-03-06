Angela Sarafyan attends premiere of "Westworld" season 3

Angela Sarafyan attends premiere of
March 6, 2020 - 13:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Even though Armenian-American actress Angela Sarafyan is not part of the HBO's "Westworld" cast anymore, she showed up to support the premiere for season 3 held Thursday, March 5 night in Hollywood, The Mail Online says.

The actress, 36, whose character Clementine Pennyfeather was killed off in season two, walked the red carpet in a stunning Grecian-style gown.

Following her stint in Westworld, Sarafyan starred in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" alongside Zac Efron and Lily Collins in 2019.

She has also wrapped production on the sci-fi romantic thriller "Reminiscence" with her Westworld co-star Thandie Newton as well as Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

The new series of Westworld has eight episodes and premieres on HBO on March 15.

Returning stars include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Simon Quarterman while newcomers this season include Aaron Paul and Vincent Cassel.

Photo. Getty Images
