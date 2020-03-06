Armenia to hold large-scale drills; SU-30 jets could make an appearance

PanARMENIAN.Net - Large-scale military drills are expected in the Armenian Armed Forces, during which the new SU-30 SM multifunctional fighter aircraft could be demonstrated, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Friday, March 6, according to Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily.

“During major drills with combat shooting, heavy equipment, including missiles are also used,” Hovhannisyan said.

“The SU-30 SM fighter jets could be used during such exercises.”

Speaking about the technical capabilities of the jets, Hovhannisyan said the Armenian Armed Forces have for the first time acquired fighter aircraft.

“Our main rival has no equivalent,” the spokesman said, “as this type of aircraft performs both defensive and attack functions.”