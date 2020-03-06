$3 service can sue data brokers for not deleting your personal info
March 6, 2020 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A startup called DoNotPay has unveiled a service it calls Digital Health, which, priced at $3 a month, will contact more than 100 data brokers on your behalf and demand they delete your and your family's personal information, Fortune reports.
In January, a new law gave consumers the power to stop companies collecting their personal information. The law, known as the California Consumer Privacy Act (or the CCPA), can be a powerful tool for privacy, but it comes with a catch: Consumers who want to exercise their CCPA rights must contact every data broker individually, and there are more than a hundred of them. But now they have an easier option.
The Digital Health service will now automate the data-deletion process and will also show you the types of data the brokers have collected—such as phone number or location info—and even initiate legal proceedings if the firms fail to comply.
The monthly fee also gives subscribers access to DoNotPay's other automated avenging services, like appealing parking tickets in any city, claiming compensation for poor in-flight Wi-Fi, and Robo Revenge, which sues robocallers.
