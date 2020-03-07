Global coronavirus cases pass 100,000; U.S. deaths hit 17
March 7, 2020 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease globally, according to Johns Hopkins University - with at least 3,015 deaths in China and 267 fatalities in other parts of the globe, most of them in Italy and Iran, Al Jazeera reports.
Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, reported on Saturday that for two consecutive days, the province had seen no new infections outside its capital, Wuhan.
Hubei reported 74 new infections on Saturday, all in Wuhan. China also recorded 24 cases in people who had arrived from abroad, including 17 in Gansu, a northwest Chinese province.
China also reported 28 deaths among those with the virus, all in Hubei Province. By comparison, there were 49 deaths from the virus in Italy on Friday.
Florida reported two deaths, bringing the toll in the United States to 17. The country has more than 300 confirmed infections, says the New York Times.
The number of infections climbed past 7,300 in Europe on Friday — more than doubling in just three days.
At least 1,200 of the new infections are in Iran in just the past 24 hours, the country's biggest jump since the outbreak began. Iran's health ministry on Friday noted that 124 people have died.
China to donate 1000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia The Chinese Embassy has provided Armenia with some funds to purchase additional medical supplies.