Arsenal boss open to Henrikh Mkhitaryan return
March 7, 2020 - 15:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still have a future at Arsenal under head coach Mikel Arteta who says it is a "possibility" that the Armenia international will return and bolster his options in attacking midfield next season following his loan spell in Italy.
Mkhitaryan, who arrived at Arsenal in January 2018 as part of the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United, started the campaign in north London and featured in three of the club’s first four Premier League games.
But just 24 hours after coming off the bench during the 2-2 draw with Spurs in August, Arsenal agreed to let the 31-year-old join Roma, where he has scored six goals and registered three assists in just 17 appearances in all competitions.
So Arteta has not ruled out using Mkhitaryan once his spell in Italy has come to an end.
“I always liked him,” Arsenal’s head coach told Goal.com. “He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best, he needs to do it consistently and that's what we need to assess.
“It's a possibility that we have and will consider.”
Arteta has opened the door to Mkhitaryan – who has a contract until 2021 – being given another chance.
“We monitor all the players we have on loan,” said the Spaniard. “It's our responsibility.
“Miki is doing really well in recent games. We know the player he's been, we know his past, and we need to have all the information to make the right decision.”
