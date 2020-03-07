160 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

160 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
March 7, 2020 - 15:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 160 ceasefire violations - more than 1700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 1 to 7, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

 Top stories
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
ANCA endorses George Gascon for LA District Attorney
Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Game of Thrones" creators have cameos in "Westworld" Season 3 The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series.
Arsenal boss open to Henrikh Mkhitaryan return “I always liked him,” Arsenal’s head coach said. “He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best."
Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay for alleged fake passport The prosecutor argued that Ronaldinho and his brother had been tricked. They deny any wrongdoing.
China to donate 1000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia The Chinese Embassy has provided Armenia with some funds to purchase additional medical supplies.