160 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
March 7, 2020 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 160 ceasefire violations - more than 1700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 1 to 7, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
