Armenian PM due in Brussels March 9 for talks with EU chiefs
March 9, 2020 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the European Union agencies in Brussels on Monday, March 9.
Pashinyan is expected to meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission Vice-President / EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
The Armenian PM will also meet European People’s Party (EPP) President Donald Tusk.
