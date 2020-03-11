Yerevan: Azerbaijan intentionally escalating Armenia border situation

Yerevan: Azerbaijan intentionally escalating Armenia border situation
March 11, 2020 - 12:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is attempting to intentionally escalate the situation on the border with Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10

On Tuesday, Armenian serviceman Zohrab Sianosyan was shot dead by an Azerbaijani sniper as a result of ceasefire violations in the section of Nakhijevan.

Earlier on March 6, the Azerbaijani armed forces had attempted an infiltration in Tavush province of Armenia.

"Regular attempts by Azerbaijan to escalate the situation on the state border with Armenia, to expand the geography of escalation and refrain from applying the existing mechanisms of de-escalation attest to the deliberate nature of Azerbaijan’s attempts to undermine regional security and peace," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"Such actions of Azerbaijan demonstrate that the establishment of international risk reduction mechanisms is an important priority of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, and the implementation of agreements reached in that regard is a necessary condition for the advancement of the peace process."

 Top stories
China appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirusChina appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirus
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan "using Karabakh conflict to cover up its failure in democracy"
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in AzerbaijanPashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on ChristmasPutin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
Charges brought against Armenia top court chief
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Wizz Air suspends all flights to Italy, Israel They will be offered a free rebooking, full refund or 120 per cent refund of their original fare in airline credit.
Gülen-linked organization recognizes Armenian Genocide The Foundation said they established a committee three years ago, tasked with learning what happened in 1915.
Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 291, cases at more than 8,000 A health official announced on state television that in the last 24 hours the number of new infections was 881.
Armenian politician could become head of 15th arrondissement of Paris Anouch Toranian, meanwhile, is a member of Socialist Party alongside Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris.