Yerevan: Azerbaijan intentionally escalating Armenia border situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is attempting to intentionally escalate the situation on the border with Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10

On Tuesday, Armenian serviceman Zohrab Sianosyan was shot dead by an Azerbaijani sniper as a result of ceasefire violations in the section of Nakhijevan.

Earlier on March 6, the Azerbaijani armed forces had attempted an infiltration in Tavush province of Armenia.

"Regular attempts by Azerbaijan to escalate the situation on the state border with Armenia, to expand the geography of escalation and refrain from applying the existing mechanisms of de-escalation attest to the deliberate nature of Azerbaijan’s attempts to undermine regional security and peace," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"Such actions of Azerbaijan demonstrate that the establishment of international risk reduction mechanisms is an important priority of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, and the implementation of agreements reached in that regard is a necessary condition for the advancement of the peace process."