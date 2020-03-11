Armenia’s Gyumri in Forbes’ most beautiful places to travel to

PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes has included the Armenian town of Gyumri in its list of picture-perfect spring destinations to visit in the coming months.

“With new budget airline routes to Gyumri from Germany and Greece, Armenia's second city is finally stepping into the spotlight for more than just its association with the 1988 Spitak Earthquake,” the article says.

“Spring is a fantastic time to visit Gyumri as the harsh winters subside and flowers saturate the city as it prepares to celebrate Easter with juicy fruits and heaping plates of pilaf. Gyumri is home to hip cafes and concept shops like Konjelazia Tourism & Design, several cultural spaces, unique places to stay like Masters' House Bed & Bar and Loft Gyumri, and Armenia's most humorous locals.”

According to the feature, Gyumri also offers tasty food spots and souvenir shops to check out before leaving the city.

Only one person, a 29-year-old man has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Armenia, and 32 people who have been in close contact with him have been quarantined.