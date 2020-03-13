Armenia replacing used banknotes to prevent spread of coronavirus
March 13, 2020 - 15:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Central Bank of Armenia said it would gradually replace used banknotes with new ones in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a Facebook post published on Thursday, March 12, the Bank advised people to avoid making cash payments where possible.
The Bank also recommended that people use online banking services in preference to cash whenever possible.
Armenia has recorded six cases of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry. More than 80 people who have been in close contact with them, have so far been isolated.
